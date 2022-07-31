Chiltern's Lappin family has had a double celebration.
Matthew Lappin's daughter played for Queensland as the state won its first National Under 15 AFL Championships girls title at Lavington Sportsground No. 2 on Saturday.
Just hours later, Matthew Lappin's older brother Jason was inducted into the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League Hall of Fame.
Queensland rounded out the week-long competition by edging out Western Australia 3.11 (29) to 3.3 (21) in a thriller.
The West Australians would have shared the title with a win.
The girls competition started in 2011, with Victoria winning the previous competition in 2019, prior to COVID.
In the other round five games, South Australia toppled Victoria, while NSW defeated ACT.
The ladder finished as: Queensland (unbeaten on 15 points), WA 11, SA 11, Victoria 9, NSW 9, ACT 5.
Meanwhile in the boys, SA claimed the crown after defeating Victoria 7.9 (51) to 5.6 (36) in the final round.
Elsewhere, Queensland pipped WA by five points, while NSW proved too strong for ACT.
Victoria had also won the previous boys competition, which first started as the state schoolboys in 1925.
The ladder was: SA (unbeaten on 15 points), Queensland 13, Victoria 11, WA 9, NSW 7, ACT 5.
The event was run by School Sport Australia, NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association and AlburyCity Council.
