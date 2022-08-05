A lock of hair from Tex's first hair cut.
A book Jess was writing in to give to her son when he turned 21.
First hand prints and family heirlooms ... priceless treasures that can't be replaced.
"It's the most horrific thing watching everything you own go up in smoke," says Jess Dodson.
"Couches and washing machines can be replaced but not the memories we've gathered over 10 years."
Jess, her partner Nick Finlayson and their son Tex lost everything when a fire destroyed their home at Woomargama last month.
Their little schnauzer puppy Bernie died in the blaze while 6-year-old black labrador Nisha "was so badly burned when we got there we had to shoot her", Jess reveals.
But the heartbreak of what's been lost has been tempered by the incredible support of the Woomargama and wider community.
The generosity has been overwhelming, admits Jess.
"People in Woomargama are our family and the support around us is what's pulled us through," she says.
"Even people who don't know us have reached out to help.
"I'm so lost for words except to say the biggest thankyou to every single person who has called, donated or given us a hug.
"I've cried more from how beautiful everyone has been than I have about the fire."
The community is rallying to hold a formal fundraiser for the family at the Woomargama Hotel on Saturday, August 13, from 12pm.
Pub manager Tim Nichols has gone above and beyond to organise a day of family entertainment, live music, raffles and an auction to support the family to get back on their feet.
The event is part of a longer term plan by the community to continue its fundraising efforts to help anyone else who might be in need and "to keep paying it forward".
Jess, 36, who works for an animal health company, and Nick, 29, a self-employed contractor, are staying at a friend's vacant house in the town.
With most of the couple's family based in Queensland and the US, it's been a day-to-day struggle to get their lives back on track.
"Nick's been an absolute rock for Tex and I," Jess says.
"He's an amazing human being."
And even though they "literally have nothing", Jess says they have been buoyed by the power of the community spirit.
That and the fact she's thankful they weren't home when the fire began.
"We will rebuild our lives - some people aren't so lucky," Jess says.
"It sounds cliche but you really do reflect on what's important; you can have everything in life and it can be gone in a moment.
"We've definitely been holding each other just that bit tigher at night."
