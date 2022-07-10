A COUPLE lost everything but the clothes on their back on Friday afternoon when a fire tore through their Woomargama home.
Even the couple's dogs perished in the blaze which firefighters said quickly consumed the house south-east of the township.
But from the ashes of despair rose a ray of hope for Nick "Nicko" Finlayson and his partner Jess Dodson when locals gathered at the Woomargama Village Hotel and quickly expressed their sorrow and willingness to help out.
Hotel manager Tim Nichols said he understood the couple were staying with friends and keeping a low profile.
"They've lost everything, except what they were wearing, although Nicko had some work clothes hanging on the line, apparently, otherwise, everything else was gone," Mr Nichols said.
"They also lost a couple of dogs which is devastating - we were worried about Nicko and Jess, but fortunately they ended up being OK.
"If there's any support anyone out there can give them, whether it's white goods, or vouchers or kids' clothes, it would be hugely appreciated."
Mr Finlayson's brother Jeremy, who plays Australian Football with the GWS Giants, reached out for help on social media.
"It absolutely kills me to be writing this but I know how a community can come together in a time of need," he wrote. "My brother, sister in-law and darling nephew Texas have returned home from work and childcare yesterday to their house burnt to the ground
"Absolutely everything they own has been taken from them.
"I'm putting it out into my community to see if anyone has anything that could help - they're the most generous family you'll ever come across and it's now our time to give back to them. Please reach out to me with any way you can help."
Mr Nichols said the pub will hold a fundraising event.
