Stories of Indigenous culture have been given a permanent home along the Murray River with the opening of a new sculpture walk near Gateway Lakes.
Crossing Place Trail, a 5.1-kilometre loop next to the river, was unveiled on Saturday and celebrates the work of Aboriginal artists from across the region.
Wagarra Wagarra - Our Culture Our Way dance group, which was only formed in the past three weeks, provided an impressive performance to welcome visitors to the trail.
Founder Aunty Jenny Murray said it was an honour open the walk.
"Three weeks ago, we came together as one with 30 people of all age groups," she said.
"We've been practicing at Burraja Cultural Centre, but we have now outgrown it.
"I work in the school system and a lot of kids don't know about the culture.
"There's a lot out of home care, living with non-Aboriginal families, so there's no connection.
"It's great to have them come here to learn more about culture and identity."
Artist Treahna Hamm was on hand to speak about her sculpture, Myee, which highlights a Bogong moth spirit who left her homeland on the Murray River after becoming inquisitive about the snow-capped mountains.
The snow covered her colorful body and as it melted, it had been replaced by brown hues.
Myee flew back to the river worried her husband would not love her any more after he warned her against the venture, but he welcomed her by saying the colours once part of her wings had become the colours of the wildflowers in the mountains.
"There's always a lesson to learn if you listen and take it up, so being an artist, the best thing I can do is to share my story through the landscape," Ms Hamm said.
"In Yorta Yorta traditional times, our stories we're not only painted, they were carved, danced and sung.
"I've been teaching for many years and the best way to teach our culture is outdoors where that connection to country happens.
"To me, if someone appreciates the sculptures in a subtle way or there's something there that reminds them about their own stories or experiences, it's a good thing."
The event rounded out NAIDOC week with a possum skin wristband workshop, basket weaving, didgeridoo playing and flora and fauna talks along the trail among the many highlights.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
