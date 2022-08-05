Distinctive ute driver still sought three weeks after Leneva crash

Police continue to seek the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash at Leneva three weeks after the incident.
A man in his 30s has returned home and will undergo extensive physiotherapy after his car hit a tree on Baranduda Boulevard on July 15.
But the driver of a bronze Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer and failed to stop at the crash site, is yet to speak to police.
The Navara overtook the other driver before the smash, with police working to find the owner.
