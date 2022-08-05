The Border Mail
Distinctive ute driver still sought three weeks after Leneva crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:14am
SMASH: The scene on Baranduda Boulevard on July 15.

Police continue to seek the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash at Leneva three weeks after the incident.

