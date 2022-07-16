The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man badly injured in Leneva hit-run collision on Baranduda Boulevard

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:28am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: Police want to speak to the driver of a bronze Nissan Navara following a serious crash at Leneva.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.