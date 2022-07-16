UPDATE: Police want to speak to the driver of a bronze Nissan Navara following a serious crash at Leneva.
Police were told the Navara with a trailer was overtaken by a Holden Colorado, which crashed into a tree.
The Navara driver failed to stop.
Investigators are trying to work out exactly what occurred in the crash and want to speak to the driver.
Police say the Holden driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
EARLIER: Police are investigating a crash that left a man with serious injuries in Leneva.
Emergency services were called to Baranduda Boulevard, east of the Beechworth-Wodonga Road, about 8.40pm on Friday.
A dark Holden Colorado hit a tree and sustained extensive damage.
It's believed another vehicle was involved in the incident but left the scene.
The Holden driver was freed from the utility before being taken to hospital.
"A man believed to be in his 30s was assessed for injuries to his chest and legs," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.
"He was taken to Albury Wodonga Health in a serious condition."
The incident led to Baranduda Boulevard being closed for several hours with traffic diversions in place.
Police, firefighters, SES volunteers and paramedics attended.
Police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
