The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

BEHIND THE SCENES: Our day with the Jindera Football and Netball Clubs

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BULLDOG SPIRIT: Jindera presidents Simon Cossor and Jess Guy work closely with the likes of Karen Freeman, Andrew Wilson, Jono Kalina and Aimee Riley. Picture: ASH SMITH

The glossy blue honour boards in Jindera's club rooms illustrate the ever-changing face of a football club, with a steady flow of presidents and coaches across the years, but one constant shines like a beacon amid the transcience.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.