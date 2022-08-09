The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Damian Cupido remains in striking distance of 100 goal milestone with Girgarre

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian Cupido needs a big bag on the weekend to reach 100 goals.

Football journeyman Damian Cupido is on the verge of adding another chapter to his already remarkable career.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.