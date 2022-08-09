Football journeyman Damian Cupido is on the verge of adding another chapter to his already remarkable career.
Cupido booted 12 goals for Girgarre last weekend to take his season tally to 87.
The prolific goalkicker needs a similar haul in the final round this weekend against bottom placed side Longwood to reach the magical century.
Girgarre are out of finals contention so it will be the 40-year-old's last opportunity to reach the milestone.
Cupido lasted booted 100-goals for Henty in 2018 and is averaging more than six goals a match this season.
He crossed to the Kyabram and district league club this year after a spending last season with Brock-Burrum.
Violet Town forward Jack Exell leads the league goalkicking with 95 goals.
Team-mate and former Albury and Fremantle player Josh Mellington has booted 82 goals.
Mellington missed four games earlier in the season with injury.
