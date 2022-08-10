AUGUST
12
Shake & Stir Theatre Co presents Jane Eyre, Albury Entertainment Centre, 11am and 7.30pm
13
The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
14
Top Dog Film Festival, Regent Cinemas Albury, 1.30pm to 4.05pm
Murray Conservatorium presents Vocal Consort, St David's Uniting Church, Albury, 2.30pm
16
There's A Sea In My Bedroom, Albury Entertainment Centre, 10am and 11.30am
18
Margaret Fulton The Musical, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 2pm
20
Phil Jamieson on Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7pm
The Nutcracker by Projection Dance, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
The Italian Tenors, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
26
Thirsty Merc Celebration Album Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
27
Victorian State Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm
28
Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
SEPTEMBER
2
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 8pm
The Wolfe Brothers, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
3
Kitty Flanagan Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 5pm and 8pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
4
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 5pm
10
John Paul Young - 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
11
Royal Czech Ballet presents Swan Lake, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
PROJECTion Dance presents The Nutcracker, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
16
The Alphabet of Awesome Science, The Cube Wodonga, 1pm and 6pm
Altimate Grunge, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
