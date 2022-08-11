A separate emergency department on the Border and free 24/7 mental health hubs were among proposals put to the National Mental Health Commission at its Albury forum last month, a report has revealed.
The commission asked and communities have spoken, with detailed feedback and a raft of suggestions for improving the region's mental health, now outlined in the Albury-Wodonga Community Snapshot of Mental Health.
About 60 people attended the "community conversation" on July 21, led by NMHC chief Christine Morgan.
Those calls were echoed in the snapshot which said "urgent priority" needed to be given to "fix the public adult in-patient unit".
That's on the back of providing more accessible, timely and affordable mental health services with a system that can address the "complex needs of users".
There were suggestions for a separate emergency department for mental health patients and free mental health hubs 24/7 staffed by people with lived experience.
Overwhelmingly people said Albury-Wodonga's mental health model must deliver "rapid access to support".
Systems need to be "front-loaded" and ready for quick intake and assessment, the overview stated.
When people were asked what had changed for the region during the past three years, COVID-19 was cited as having a critical impact on mental ill-health, particularly among young people.
Longer wait times for services, "fatigued" mental health clinicians and staff, as well as social isolation have all contributed to the current mental health picture, the overview stated.
However it was also noted that improved access to telehealth supports had been beneficial during COVID-19.
A positive future for mental health in the region would ensure that:
