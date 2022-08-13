It takes less than a second for someone at the supermarket to chose which product they'll pull off the shelf and add to their trolley, according to Land to Market Australia's Tony Hill.
Mr Hill was speaking to nearly 100 people about tailoring regenerative products to consumers at the Soils For Life field day held at Wymah's Bibbaringa farm earlier this week.
"As I understand, the length of time consumers spend choosing a product on average is 0.6 seconds," he said.
"Now in that time how much information can a busy consumer take to choose their products, whether that's at a supermarket or a farmers market?
"Most of their purchasing is happening on a small time scale, so they need trust, guidance that they can use in that decision in that short period to say 'yes, this product is going the help'."
According to Mr Hill, that's where Land to Market helps by providing a labeling system, so consumers - who are ever more concerned about the sustainable production of what they buy - can have "robust assurance" that the product they purchase will help the health of the planet.
Land to Market employs assessors to visit participating farms and verify their ecological health and regenerative practices.
Once verified, the products - such as meat, leather, dairy and wool - are labelled accordingly, to make it quicker and easier for consumers to choose the more sustainably produced products.
Mr Hill said though Land to Market was still relatively new in Australia, but the idea had taken off with various product lines around the world.
"So already the businesses are getting seriously interested in this because they know that they're going to have to be much more serious about their capacity to assure the community that they're doing ecologically safe things," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
