Shaun Wilhelm is Twin City's emergency goalkeeper for clash with Cobram Roar

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:45pm
YOU SHALL NOT PASS: Twin City Wanderers coach Shaun Wilhelm will play in goal against high-flying Cobram on Sunday. Picture: MARK JESSER

All eyes will be on Kelly Park on Sunday when Cobram go chasing the win they need to keep the title race alive.

