All eyes will be on Kelly Park on Sunday when Cobram go chasing the win they need to keep the title race alive.
Sunday's dramatic 4-3 triumph over Albury United means the Roar are just one point behind the leaders with two rounds to play.
But with United having the bye this weekend, anything less than a Cobram victory in Wodonga would effectively hand Matt Campbell's side the championship given their vastly superior goal-difference.
However, standing in Cobram's way is a Twin City side playing its best football of the season and with nothing to lose heading into finals.
Wanderers are the league's form side, having recently claimed the scalps of United and Myrtleford as well as taking points off Wangaratta.
"We're a side that a lot of clubs don't want to play," coach Shaun Wilhelm said.
"We do bring that physicality side of things and on our day, we've got a line-up that can beat anyone.
"We've proved that over the last six weeks.
"Over that period, the side's pretty much picked itself whereas earlier in the year, we were trying to put people into positions they may not have played before.
"Players were umm-ing and ahh-ing whether they were even going to play, which made life difficult,
"It's just come down to having a full squad and being able to put the same side out every week and getting that consistency has really helped in a big way."
However, Twin City's leading scorer Tom Morrison is out injured and Josh Zito and Mat Hasler will miss the game through suspension, while Wanderers are also coming to terms with the loss of talented goalkeeper Will Haberfield.
A scholarship has taken the former GV Suns player overseas and Wilhelm will take the gloves on Sunday.having predominantly operated in Division 2 and the over-35s competition this season.
"I'm doing it because we don't have anybody else," Wilhelm said.
"The hardest part is trying to find a goalkeeper.
"We did well being able to get Will for the nine or 10 weeks that we had him."
Cobram have won eight of their last 10 games but it's now make-or-break for Vince Iannucci's men.
"Both sides have a lot to play for," Wilhelm said.
"We're in the eight and Cobram's playing for a league title so anything could happen.
"Not having a full-strength side could actually work in our favour because there's going to be some unknown players who Cobram won't know much about."
Wangaratta, three points behind United, are away to Boomers in the Saturday evening kick-off.
