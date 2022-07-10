The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Twin City defeats Albury United 2-0 in Albury Wodonga Football men's

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:47am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH ALERT: Albury United's defence is under siege as Twin City looks to open the scoring on Sunday. After a scoreless first half, the visitors nabbed the game's two goals in the last 20 minutes. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Twin City Wanderers' Tom Morrison landed a dazzling goal to hurt Albury United's league hopes in the Albury Wodonga Football Association's senior men's on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.