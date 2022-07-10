Twin City Wanderers' Tom Morrison landed a dazzling goal to hurt Albury United's league hopes in the Albury Wodonga Football Association's senior men's on Sunday.
The visitors scored two goals in two minutes to edge out the Greens 2-0.
And Morrison's brilliant individual work was the game's highlight.
"I was just frustrated because we'd stuffed it up (another attacking opportunity)," he offered.
"I was just running back to try and win the ball, the chance popped up, so I ran straight and I had a shot."
Morrison claimed the ball around 40m from goal and beat a host of players, through sheer persistence, before rounding on to his right boot and nailing a cracker past the keeper from 15m.
"It was such a close game, I just didn't want to give up," he explained of his approach.
Twin City had missed a number of chances through the first 75 minutes, with Morrison a constant danger.
"He's been outstanding the last three or four weeks, I've given him a different role (in the midfield) and he's thriving on it," coach Shaun Wilhelm praised.
Morrison's shot came after the Wanderers grabbed the lead with a header with 18 minutes left.
United (37 points) went into the match in second spot, only a point behind Cobram, while Twin City was in eighth on only 15 points.
"We got set for the week, we've been thereabouts week in, week out, and finally everything clicked," Wilhelm revealed.
"It was a reward for what we've been doing."
While Morrison was the game's standout player, Mat Hasler was also terrific as he used his pace and experience to consistently trouble the Greens' defence.
Elsewhere, Wodonga Diamonds and Boomers played out a two-all draw.
It was an enormous effort by the home side as Boomers are pushing for a top four finish, while Diamonds went into the game in second last position on only 13 points.
And Myrtleford hammered Melrose FC 6-1.
The Savoys went into the match in fourth place, while Melrose trailed by 10 points to sit in seventh as it looks to work its way up the ladder, ahead of the Cup finals.
There's now six rounds left, with Melrose away to United in round 17.
St Patrick's is home to Diamonds, Twin City hosts Myrtleford, Boomers travel to Albury City's Jelbart Park, while the match of the ground will be Wangaratta's home game against Cobram.
Heading into Sunday's round, Cobram had posted the 10 wins, two draws and experienced only the one loss, while the Red Devils had also racked up the 10 wins, but had suffered the three losses to sit in third as they target the league title.
