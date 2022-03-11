sport, local-sport,

It's that time of year again. Round 1 is almost upon us so we've run the rule over those sides likely to challenge for honours in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association and others who might be happy just to bloody a few noses throughout season 2022. See which players have moved where and what the coaches think is about to unfold as the competition emerges from COVID's many challenges. Coach: Ricky Piltz Last season: 5th Gains: Matt Moffat, Liam Smith, Cain Terry, Eric Gisubiso, Kobi Bilsarin, Nick Craig, Rhyss Scipione. Losses: Obi Eze, Hamish Keatings. Prospects: The loss of teen sensation Obi Eze to Western United leaves a gaping hole but City have recovered from a position of concern a month ago to build a squad with genuine depth. Liam Smith and Cain Terry will get a baptism of fire at centre-half and winger Matt Moffat is a quality addition from Wagga Wanderers. David Samiec and Darian Maw represent a solid core and there are goals in the boots of Patrick Brown and Noah Sredojevic but the challenge will be getting everyone together between games to foster the necessary chemistry. Coach says: "On our day, we'll push the top teams but the difference between this year and last year is going to be the commitment level of blokes at training." Prediction: 4th Coach: John Irvine Last season: 6th Gains: None. Losses: Mitch Aitken, Kristian Shipard. Prospects: The biggest change at Hotspurs is on the sidelines, where John Irvine has taken over as coach, but it's largely the same playing group which finished 2021. Kristian Hopwood's midfield class will be the axis around which the team revolves and Jacob Schreiber has impressed during pre-season but the loss of Mitch Aitken and Kristian Shipard, who have left town, is certainly a blow given there have been no new arrivals. Coach says: "Getting players to training has been a challenge but I'm hoping the boys can continue their good efforts from last year and play finals." Prediction: 9th Coach: Matt Campbell Last season: Joint-champions Gains: Jordan Hore, Ryan Luty, Alex Howard, Ben Smith, Jay Barker. Losses: Jimmy Carr, Dylan Mountain, Josh Fluss, Sam Andrew. Prospects: Frustrated at having to share the championship last season, despite finishing top on goal-difference, United are determined to prove they're top dogs this year. Having added the attacking guile of Jordan Hore and Ryan Luty around target man Melkie Woldemichael, they'll be hard to stop going forward so the big test will be to see how they cope without Jimmy Carr at centre-half after he was posted to Darwin by the Army. Goalkeeper Jay Barker, defender Alex Howard and midfielder Ben Smith are stepping into the senior spotlight after impressing for Murray United and GV Suns in NPL football. While many have the Greens as favourites, Wangaratta will fight them all the way - again. Coach says: "As much as we enjoyed finishing on top, some of our senior players wanted to be the outright champions. There's a bit of motivation there and that will really kick against Wangaratta in round one." Prediction: 1st Coach: Andrew Grove Last season: 4th Gains: Seb Turner, Joel McKimmie, Dan Dixon. Losses: Hamid Subedi, Matthew Mildren, Pieter Noordewier, Jack Drummond, Jacob Miles, Stefan Bukvic, Kye McMillan. Prospects: Write off Boomers at your peril, as the FA Cup final proved. The spine of the team remains strong, from centre-halves Adam Griffith and Nick Brown through Jordan Crawford in midfield to coach Andrew Grove, while livewire forward Kye Halloway is one of the competition's most exciting players. But significant off-season losses mean squad depth is a concern and if Boomers are badly hit by injuries, their results could nose-dive. Coach says: "We'll definitely need a bit of luck this year to keep our strongest team on the park but if we can do that, we'll be competitive." Prediction: 3rd Coach: Vince Iannucci Last season: 10th Gains: Jack Smith, Tarkyn Hyde, Ben Zito. Losses: None. Prospects: There are plenty of positive noises coming out of the Roar camp and with good reason. Cobram have kept all their players from last season and strengthened at the back by signing goalkeeper Tarkyn Hyde and defenders Jack Smith and Ben Zito. Bill Puckett may have stepped down as coach but he will team up with Spiro Vourgaslis to good effect in attack. Thomas Corso is only 16 but already looks a real talent, while Anthony Fazio-Castle and Anthony Corso are developing fast. Coach says: "I don't want to shoot my mouth off too early but I think we'll be extremely competitive. We've tried to get away from the long-ball stuff and we're not going to be as leaky at the back." Prediction: 5th Coach: Josh Fluss Last season: 11th Gains: Sam Andrew, Josh Fluss, Sam Graetz, Chris Ryan, Adam McLennan, Mercy Arestide, Ashley Middleton, Sam McLennan. Losses: Josh Corbet, Dylan Roberts. Prospects: When you finish bottom of the ladder and don't win a game all year, the only way is up and Melrose are bouncing back. Driven by the passion of returning coach and goalkeeper Josh Fluss, they've added some old heads to youthful exuberance and the slate has been wiped clean for 2022. Unpredictability could be their greatest weapon this season, even if they don't know what to expect themselves. After the fire which destroyed their club rooms, no-one is more deserving of some good luck. Coach says: "I'm not going to lie and I don't want to sugar-coat it. We're in for a massive challenge but I want to help turn things around." Prediction: 10th Coach: Rob Caponecchia Last season: 3rd Gains: Alain Mubali, Paul Mazambi, Jacques Simian. Losses: Luc Doherty, Jayden Vescio, Sam Morgan, Daniel Kioses. Prospects: Myrtleford are in transition after losing a host of senior players including English co-coach Luc Doherty. But while they may sacrifice a few league positions in the short-term, the future looks bright for the Savoy with a $2million grant set to transform their facilities into a place where young players - who will get increased opportunities at senior level this season - want to stay for years to come. Jesse Stephens, Vinnie Paglia, Troy Pawlik, Connor Caponecchia and Nagus Henry will provide valuable experience. Coach says: "The core group is still there and I'm expecting the boys to push for a finals spot. It's going to be difficult but our numbers are good and there are some talented kids coming through." Prediction: 8th Coach: Josh O'Farrell Last season: 9th Gains: Jashan Singh, Ash Chant, Declan Michael. Losses: Josh Green, Tobias Walsh. Prospects: Don't expect a dramatic shift in fortunes at Alexandra Park, where Josh O'Farrell has inherited a side which won just twice in 2021 and shipped almost 60 goals. St Pats will build around impressive youngsters Ben White and Tom Carty, with Andy Stevens again providing valuable leadership on the field, but the loss of Tobias Walsh could leave them vulnerable defensively. Indian goalkeeper Jashan Singh is the club's new No.1. Coach says: "We'll probably still struggle against the top teams but if we can get the consistency and some of the game play the boys had last year, maybe we can sneak in somewhere between fifth and eighth." Prediction: 11th Coach: Shaun Wilhelm Last season: 7th Gains: Jarrod Anderson. Losses: Tal Wilson, Brady Godfrey. Prospects: Wanderers are kicking off the season in new and improved surrounds after the completion of a $760,000 makeover at their Kelly Park home. Brand new rooms will be a major asset in attracting fresh talent to the club and with new lights and a fresh playing strip, president Harry Wilhelm says that "although we're nearly 50-years-old, we're starting all over again." On the field, they're likely to remain in mid-table, with an ageing side capable of upsetting the big boys but which may struggle to string results together when key players are missing. Coach says: "We'll be a side that clubs don't want to play. This year, like last year, our biggest issue will be whether we can get everyone available. We had a good side on paper but we didn't get that consistency every week." Prediction: 6th Coach: Daniel Vasilevski Last season: Joint-champions Gains: Josh Masters, Liam Nash, Vitaly Leschen, Alex Pitt, Tommy McCarron, Rayan Ferrarotto. Losses: Jordan Hore, Ryan Luty, Tommy McMackin, Jaxon Osmotherly. Prospects: Last season finished with Daniel Vasilevski fearing a squad break-up and later resigning himself but fast forward a few months and he's back as coach with another formidable group ready to attack the competition. Sure, the loss of Jordan Hore and Ryan Luty to title rivals Albury United wasn't in the script but the arrival of winger Liam Nash, who had been on the verge of joining the Greens, has softened the blow. The Devils look to have greater squad depth than last season and managing to keep hold of the prolific Adam Burchell could prove to be more significant than any piece of external recruiting. Coach says: "The players want to win. We've tasted success over the last couple of years and to go back to being a mid-table side, I don't think anyone's going to accept that. I certainly won't." Prediction: 2nd Coach: Daniel Griffin Last season: 8th Gains: Shannon McKenzie, Trent Irvine, Brady Godfrey, Hamid Subedi, Doug Bennett, Luke Carty, Joshua Gigliotti, Jayden Maddison, Dylan Bardy. Losses: Will Hampton, Martin Miranda, Chris Ryan, Tyler Evans. Prospects: If it's true that a team plays in the image of its coach, Diamonds will be fired up this year. Daniel Griffin spoke passionately during pre-season about his determination to bring the good times back to the club and his recruitment looks to have given them half a chance. Army postings have led goalkeeper Trent Irvine and centre-half Doug Bennett to La Trobe while Shannon McKenzie and Brady Godfrey have crossed from Twin City to complement the emerging talent of Bidish Chouhan, William Stamp and Cambell McDiarmid. Coach says: "We've had five or six years of not great results and being one of the more successful clubs in the history of AWFA, it's important for us to get back to where we belong. I want to be a part of that." Prediction: 7th Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/5ea9ac98-0081-45b4-a94b-69c81ac3b587.jpg/r0_6_3037_1722_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg