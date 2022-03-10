sport, local-sport,

Obiora Eze has spoken of his ecstasy at signing for Western United. The 16-year-old was invited to trial with the A-League club after an impressive AWFA campaign with Albury City. And the former Murray United player was rewarded for his efforts in training and a game against Melbourne City by being offered a place in Western's under-21 squad. "I'm over the moon," Eze said. "To play at this level is a dream for me. "We were waiting on the call for days. "Dad had the phone to his ear, the technical director was telling him I got in, so he gave a thumps-up to say 'you made it.' "I started jumping up and down with joy. "I'd told myself 'if you don't get in, it's not the end of the world' but in that moment, it was pure ecstasy. "It means so much to me because growing up in Albury-Wodonga, something like that doesn't seem real. "You play against kids in the NPL and you think you're OK but the longer you leave it, the more you think 'is this going to be something I make a living out of?' "I was pinching myself because I didn't think something like that would happen to me." Eze, who studied at Victory Lutheran College and Catholic College in Wodonga, made headlines last season when his hat-trick sealed an extraordinary 6-5 win for City against neighbours Albury United. "I had a smile on my face for days afterwards," he said. ALSO IN SPORT "Those boys didn't know me before I came to City but they all embraced me. "I was completely carefree and hopefully that showed in my performances. "Every time I stepped on the pitch I felt like I was just kicking around with my mates." Eze's father, Ben, hailed the impact of Murray United on his development. "Obi wanted to play soccer a lot earlier but I couldn't find the right environment to get him into," he said. "Having Murray there was a very big incentive for me to let him do that. "Paul Millyn, the technical director at the time, did a very good job and I really appreciate his contribution." Western's under-21s will play in NPL3 this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/821ee7a9-ac2a-4680-b6ab-25a6c1f746f0.jpg/r4_0_1885_1063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg