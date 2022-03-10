sport, local-sport,

Provincial finals start this weekend so we thought we'd get to know the six premiership contenders a little better. Today it's the turn of ST PATRICK'S so we asked bowler LUKE EVANS the important questions ahead of their semi-final clash with North Albury on Saturday. Q. Most naturally gifted player? A. Angus Kilby is one that stands out. It comes quite easy to him and if he put a bit more work in, he'd be right up there. Q. The joker? A. He's not in the A-grade at the moment but Will Keighran is good fun. Nick Hynes can be a bit of a laugh at times and people bounce off him. Neil Smith, with his Scottish way of life and the way he looks at things, can be quite blunt and brutal to be honest. Q. Hardest worker? A. Dean Nicholson, the captain, definitely hits extra balls. Neil Smith, Matt Crawshaw and Mitch O'Brien all put the extra yards in, hitting extra tennis balls and cricket balls, doing individual drills to get themselves ready for the game. Q. Most improved? A. There's a young lad who's come into the team this season called Josh Murphy. He's 15 years old and really turning himself into a good young prospect. We're all excited about his future at the club. INTRODUCING THE OTHER FINALISTS: Q. Most gear? A. It's probably me. I carry around a couple of pairs of boots and probably too many bats for a lower-order player. Angus Kilby has always got a few bits knocking about as well and I think Neil Smith has a million pairs of gloves. Q. Biggest moaner? A. Neil Smith is forever moaning about umpiring decisions. He carries on his teacher role on a Saturday and I call him grumpy Mr Smith. I have a whinge as well sometimes about the competition rules. Q. Bowler and batters for a Super Over? A. Liam Scammell would definitely be one, with his experience and knowledge of the game. Matt Crawshaw likes to stand up on the big occasion. He enjoys the challenge and when there's something on the line, that's when he tends to put in a performance. Kori Stevenson is very reliable with bat and ball, he goes under the radar and sometimes he's under-used but when he's called upon, he usually delivers. Q. Most likely to keep his own press cuttings? A. It might be me. My Grandad, back in England, loves his cricket and whenever there's a write-up in the paper, he's always keeping hold of it for me. He's got lots of photo memories. PROVINCIAL SEMI-FINALS Saturday, 11:30am North Albury v St Patrick's Albury v Tallangatta Wodonga v Lavington Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/97644164-29c0-4aa2-82c7-64e0351f7ca5.jpg/r950_726_4928_2974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg