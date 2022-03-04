newsletters, football-list,

Any questions around Wangaratta's title aspirations this season have been answered emphatically by a major signing spree. Liam Nash, having spent most of pre-season training with rivals Albury United, has instead joined up with the Devils, where former Myrtleford and Boomers star Vitaly Leschen has also come on board. Goalkeeper Tommy Lee McCarron and midfielder Rayan Ferrarotto both arrive with extensive experience of playing overseas and former junior Alex Pitt is back after a spell at Murray United. English defender Sean Donovan, Ghanaian midfielder Kwaku Dade, Bhutanese utility Tashi Tenzing and Yanis Ferrarotto, younger brother of Rayan, further add to the cosmopolitan feel of the squad, which also includes youngster Luca Rubio and returning duo Josh Taylor and Nick Sgarioto. Not all will play seniors but coach Daniel Vasilevski now has both quality and quantity to work with. "We're looking pretty good," Vasilevski said. "A few of these players are just working nearby at factories and developments around Wangaratta so we've been quite lucky to pick them up. "But trying to get everyone at training at the same time is the biggest challenge. "Josh Masters is a great player, one of the best midfielders in the league but he lives in Melbourne and goes to uni there. "He tries to get to training once every couple of weeks even though he is training with a club in Melbourne. "Trying to get him and a few of these either boys to training and getting everyone to play a practice game has been tough." Nash, 24, was born in New Zealand but crossed the Tasman four years ago and has played for Shepparton United and Tatura in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League. The winger, who now lives and works in Albury, was on the verge of signing for United but will now line up against them in round one next weekend. "You couldn't write it, could you?" Nash said. "Having been with United for the majority of pre-season and then done a U-turn, my brother's already got the day off work to come down and watch. "He's pretty interested to see what pans out and he's told me to wear an extra pair of shin pads. "I hope I haven't done anyone dirty at either United or Boomers (having also trained there) but knowing Adam Burchell, that sealed the deal. "They've been really welcoming since I joined Wangaratta so I think I'm in the right spot." Nash trained for a while at GV Suns, where his brother Greg played for several years, and is fired up to make a name for himself in AWFA. "I love bouncing players, quick passing football, one-twos and I'm not afraid to take my man on and have a shot," Nash said. "In terms of the competition, I heard from various sources that it was similar to the BASL, but now that I'm here, I think it is a bit stronger. "Training with the United boys and with Boomers, there's a pretty good talent pool in Albury and I think there are four or five teams who can win it this season. "Wang's a good club with good facilities and come round one, playing against Albury United, we're going to give it a red-hot crack so anything could happen." ALSO IN SPORT Despite the influx, Vasilevski insists the pathway for Wangaratta's talented home-grown youngsters coming through remains clear. "We're going to have a fairly young team," Vasilevski said. "We've still got some old heads like 'Burchy', Stoycho Ivanov, Lachie Campbell and Dan Kelly but we've also got some young players like Alex Pitt, Kai Lyster, Ethan Whiley and even Cooper Patterson, from the under-16s, who's been impressive this pre-season. "We'd love to get them some game time early because that way, they can settle in for the season. "Alex Pitt has been a standout in pre-season. "He's come back from Murray United a different player. "He always had the ability when he was here as a junior but his decision-making has improved and now he's close to cementing himself a starting XI spot. "He's quick, fit and on the ball, he's very good. "He can play centre-back or out wide as a full-back so he's giving us options."

