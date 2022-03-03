sport, local-sport,

Lavington has welcomed a former NSW Premier League player on board this season. Emily Stewart has landed at the Panthers from Greater Western Sydney Fury after relocating to the border to attend Charles Sturt University. The 20-year-old physiotherapy student had originally signed with fellow NSW Premier League side UTS Sparks, but is now set to be one of the Ovens and Murray League's most exciting recruits. The talented goal attack grew up in Kiama and spent two seasons with a St George club before completing three years in the Fury program. "The netball culture in Sydney is insane, it's very competitive and fun," Stewart said. Fate will now see her call Lavington home. "I have some family around here, so I just reached out and said I was moving to Albury and would love to play netball if you could get me in anywhere," Stewart said. "She (Angela DeMamiel) plays for Lavington, and within an hour she said I've already talked to the coach and you're in the team." While Stewart hadn't come across the O and M competition before, she's excited for her first season at a combined football and netball club. "I was really excited about it when I heard," she said. "It creates such a good opportunity for more spectators and support around the club, which is amazing. ALSO IN SPORT: "Everyone has been so sweet and helpful. They're helping me with anything I need and even just showing me where the good lunch places are to go to." Lavington coach Linda Robinson is excited to see Stewart on the court. "We're just thrilled to have her," Robinson said. "Having a player like that come to the club, we can learn from her and the elite level she's played at. "She's a fantastic player and person and has been fitting in really well with everyone." The Panthers have retained the bulk of their squad, including Toni Wilson Medallist Maddi Lloyd. "She's a real leader at the club," Robinson said. "She's looking really fit and ready to go." Last year's B-grade league best and fairest winner Tayla Furborough looks likely to step up into the A-grade side, while experienced defender Sarah Meredith has just welcomed the arrival of her first child. "She (Meredith) is such a respected player across the whole O and M and she'll look to make a decision about playing later on," Robinson said. The Panthers will take on Corowa-Rutherglen in the season opener.

