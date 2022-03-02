sport, local-sport,

Rain could well decide the top six in Saturday's last round of Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 90 per cent chance of rain, between 15 and 25 millimetres. The forecast is 0-4mms on Friday and only a 10 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, so two teams involved in the tightest battle for the final two spots in years will be hoping the forecast is out by a day, either way. Four teams are guaranteed a place, leaving Tallangatta (57), St Patrick's (54), East Albury (54) and Belvoir (54) to fight it out. If rain forces the round to be washed out, the Patties will edge out the Crows and Eagles on percentage. However, the latter two will take heart from the amount of cricket played this season, despite a wet summer. Only three of the 21 rounds were washed out. IN OTHER NEWS: Tallangatta is away to Wodonga Raiders, St Pat's host Corowa, East faces second-placed Albury, while Belvoir meets wooden spooners New City.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/400645d6-0e8e-44ce-b60b-506e12ba025f.jpg/r0_178_3510_2161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg