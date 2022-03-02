sport, local-sport, wangaratta cup, calcutta, sean barrett

Wangaratta and District Turf Club will stage a calcutta on Friday night as part of the build-up to its cup meeting the following day. To be held on course, the calcutta includes entertainment from the Nelson Twins, a three-hour drinks package and includes food. Tickets are $85. Club chief executive officer Sean Barrett said there had been plenty of interest in the first-time event. "It's the first time the club has decided to hold a calcutta and the response has been encouraging," Barrett said. "We have already got 180 people booked in and it should be a good night before the cup on Saturday." The club will hold its premier meeting on a Saturday for the third year in-a-row. Barrett said tickets sales for the various marquee packages on race day had increased significantly over the past week. "We have got our Off The Bench marquee which will be hosted by Liam Pickering," he said. "Nathan Kraouker is the new special guest after Adam Cooney had to withdraw at late notice. "We have so far sold 180 tickets into that marquee. "The Grand Oaks Room which is our premium facility on the day is also proving popular with 250 tickets sold which is well up on last year and a great result." ALSO IN SPORT Barrett said nominations for the meeting looked promising with the final fields to be released at 9am on Thursday. "The nominations are positive but you always have to wait to acceptances," he said. "Nordic Pride looks the best local hope in the cup for trainer Ben Brisbourne."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/ede45d9c-5e11-4a9f-bfc4-27d464921005.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg