The Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club is set for a $2million transformation. Facilities and lights at the ground will receive a major upgrade after the club secured Federal Government funding through the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program. Such a significant grant will be a game-changer for Myrtleford on and off the field, with president Chris Bonacci excited by what their future now looks like. "We can now implement what we've been saying," Bonacci said. "We've always promoted the club as a family-spirited club, with a traditional Italian background and we're now going to be acting on what we've been saying. "We're going to modernise the club to be one of the best facilities within AWFA where we can invite people - visitors, guests, new players, families - and it's going to be a safe, modern environment, from the toilets to the canteen to the first aid rooms. "It's still early days but this is going to inject a massive sense of wellbeing into the local community. "Mental health's been such a big issue and whether or not you play soccer, by us having this investment, we're giving back to the community. "It's great for AWFA that we can do this. "It steps everything up and hopefully other clubs, over the next few years, can have the same opportunity because it benefits everyone; the competition, the league and the community. "That's what we're all about. "We want to win flags but if families, children, women and visitors have a great experience at our club, that success on the field will follow." The project will see the club pavilion upgraded to meet building codes and soccer facility standards, with improved access for female players and spectators high on the list of priorities. "It's massive and it's about the integrity of the game," Bonacci said. "We want to win a finals series but if I see families and children here and it's a safe environment for the females to come and we get a big membership and player group, that's what it's all about for me. "If we win a flag, that's a bonus. "We're going to have a ground that's going to be able to host night games or attract the semi-professional clubs out of Melbourne to come up here. "We've been asked by clubs in Melbourne if they can come up and play but, until now, we just haven't had the facilities. ALSO IN SPORT: "We've got some great ladies who are future 'nonnas' of the club with Italian pies, meatballs, sausage rolls and pasta sauce. "We've been told by people within the league that the Myrtleford Savoy club is renowned for having one of the best canteens because of the Italian cuisine that we bring." Officials from the Alpine Shire joined with the club in celebrating the award of the grant. "We really appreciate this generous funding from the Federal Government," Mayor Sarah Nicholas said. "The Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club is one of these essential projects that boosts community health, wellbeing and resilience, as well as having positive implications for the local economy. "The club provides a key cultural and social point of connection for many in the Myrtleford community. "We look forward to working with the club to design and deliver a project that meets community needs and supports the club in the great work they do in Myrtleford and surrounds." A sub-committee is being created by the club to manage the project going forward. "If the money is spent wisely and we take the right advice from the right people, we can turn this into a ground that meets building guidelines to host an NPL game, a pre-season match or the higher level leagues in and around Melbourne," Bonacci said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/7e9ba1df-6205-44c0-bd27-f1e21d36e171.jpg/r171_472_4344_2830_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg