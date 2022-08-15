Police are seeking help to identify those involved in a smash-and-grab at a Wodonga Chinese restaurant.
The offender, who was with another man, threw items at the eatery's window about 5am.
The man then kicked and pulled at glass to gain access before taking a cash till.
The pair left, with the incident lasting just 30 seconds.
The brazen break-in occurred only a short distance from the Wodonga Police Station.
Detectives released video footage of the incident on Tuesday in a bid to identify those involved.
The incident caused $2000 worth of damage to the glass.
It's unclear if the till contained any money.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
