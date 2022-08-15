A small Wodonga restaurant, which has already been struggling with staff shortages, has taken another hit with a burglary early this morning.
Lee Corner Chinese Restaurant, centrally located off Lawrence and High streets, has shortened its operating hours numerous times over the last few months due to not having enough staff, but was dealt another blow this morning.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit's Ian Deverell said two or more offenders targeted the business's cash register.
"They forced entry by smashing the front door and investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area," he said.
"We believe the offenders are local to the area and we are seeking any information from the members of the public who have knowledge or information to assist us with our investigation.
"The burglary may be connected to another burglary committed in the same area on another business."
Mr Deverell said the police would likely release footage of the incident tomorrow.
"Its disappointing that these people target small business owners when they're struggling to run the business and a lot of the time the damage caused to the shop is a lot more than what is stolen," he said.
"A lot of the time in these situations, the insurance doesn't cover the damage caused, there's thousands of dollars of damaged caused."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
