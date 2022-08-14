Man's repeated messages to pregnant ex-partner results in jail term in community

A Springdale Heights man ended up spending more than a week behind bars after repeatedly breaching an apprehended violence in a matter of days.
Julian James Brown's offending, Albury Local Court has heard, was further aggravated by the fact he was on an 18-month community corrections order in Victoria at the time.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has been told though that none of Brown's offending involved violence, rather it was largely a series of messages sent to the victim out of concerns for his ex-partner's welfare.
Nevertheless, the court heard that Brown had shown limited insight into his offending, which resulted in two separate sets of charges.
Defence lawyer Rachael Dobson said her client's concerns for the victim's welfare were centred on the fact she was pregnant, with his child. Previously, she had miscarried, while also suffering with her mental health.
Ms McLaughlin noted that none of the messages were threatening and that all were "attempts to get her to contact him".
Brown, 42, of Algona Road, pleaded guilty to six charges of contravention of an apprehended violence order in connection with the more recent set of breaches.
He also admitted to two breaches that preceded those offences.
The first set of charges related to an incident on July 26, where the victim - then 31 weeks' pregnant - ran into Brown near a park in Glenroy, before inviting him back to her home to collect letters addressed to him.
She told him not to come through the gate because of the order.
"Once the victim handed the accused the letters they began to argue about their unborn child as the accused indicated he wanted full custody," police said.
The second set of charges were laid after police went to his home on August 2 for repeated breaches.
These comprised two Facebook messages on July 26, two texts on July 27, four texts on June 28, eight texts on July 30 and, on August 1, three texts and four Facebook messages.
He had also called the woman twice over the Facebook app on August 2.
Brown was sentenced to a four-month intensive corrections order and convicted and fined $1450.
