The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

GVRTH Alpine medicine showcase attracts more doctors to North East

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:26am, first published 3:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT WORK ON THE SLOPES: The Alpine medicine showcase saw the Falls Creek Ski Patrol demonstrate a patients journey from injury to emergency treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED

A doctor-in-training now has aspirations to live and work in Mount Beauty after completing an Alpine medicine training program earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.