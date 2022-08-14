The Border Mail
Moira Council asks eligible residents to fill out interest form for vaccine

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 14 2022 - 12:30am
Moira outdoor workers aged 50 - 65 asked to express interest for JEV vaccine

Moira Council is asking eligible residents interested in receiving the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine to fill out an expression of interest form, to ensure the right number of vials are ordered.

