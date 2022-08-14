Moira outdoor workers aged 50 - 65 asked to express interest for JEV vaccine

Moira Council is asking eligible residents interested in receiving the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine to fill out an expression of interest form, to ensure the right number of vials are ordered.
Acting chief executive Brant Doyle said Moira had been named a critical region in the fight against the virus and people living and working in the area were urged to fill out a form to show their willingness to be vaccinated.
"This information will be critical in helping us determine the amount of vaccine we need as well as the amount and location of immunisation sessions we will need to organise," he said.
"You can find the Expression of Interest form on our website or phone our friendly Customer Experience team to request a hard copy."
People aged between 50 and 65 who work more than four hours outdoors each day are eligible.
Corowa man David Keifel died of JEV earlier this year.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
