Prolific goal shooter Grace Senior plays her 50th game for Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend.
Senior will once again be the focal point of the Roos attack when they face Wangaratta Rovers at John Foord Oval.
Advertisement
She only needs two more goals to reach 600 for the season, with her closest rival - Wangaratta's Georgia Clark - more than 100 goals adrift.
Ladder leaders Corowa-Rutherglen come into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of two of their premiership rivals in recent weeks.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Georgie Bruce's side went down 45-43 to Yarrawonga in a thriller two weeks ago, following a 53-44 home defeat at the hands of Lavington.
The Roos and Panthers are now level on 52 points at the top, with Yarrawonga just a game back in third.
On Saturday, Lavington faces an Albury side looking to cement its place in the top five, although North Albury, six points below them, can keep up the pressure with victory at home to Yarrawonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.