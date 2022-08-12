The Border Mail
New Zealand U19 international Talor Scott joins New City Cricket Club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 12 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:20am
New Zealand international Talor Scott will play for New City in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition this season.

