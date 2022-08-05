East Albury has landed a former Sri Lankan under 19 star for Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Salinda Ushan Perera opened the batting at the 2015-16 World Cup.
"He's really excited about coming across to East Albury," delighted coach Brett Davies enthused.
"To have him in the top order with Matty Tom, Miles (Hemann-Petersen), Max Diffey et cetera, the impact he will have on our young group is going to be great."
Perera is left-handed and Davies was quizzed on his style.
"Think Kumar Sangakkara, very classy."
Davies isn't suggesting Perera can compare with one of the game's greatest records but, if he's as fluent, it will be beautiful to watch.
