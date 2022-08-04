Brent Mayne is the new senior coach of Bethanga Cricket Club.
Mayne, 39, spent 15 years at Baranduda, working as an assistant coach under Vince Moran and then Dan Dixon.
But he's crossed to join their District rivals after being offered the chance to take on his first senior role.
"I'm very excited," Mayne said.
"The fact they've only got two teams is a good place to kick off my career, not looking after five teams with 120 blokes running around.
"It's a nice boutique club and after having a chat with them, seeing the direction they wanted to take and how they thought I'd fit in, it all fell into place."
Mayne is hoping to retain the majority of last season's list after Bethanga snapped an eight-year finals drought.
Former Tallangatta and Baranduda quick Jack Fenz Mace is his first recruit, with Bethanga's pre-season starting on August 14 at the regional hub in Wodonga.
"I want to bring a little bit more professionalism," Mayne said.
"My attitude towards the club would be 'if you can't respect yourself or take yourself seriously, the rest of the competition won't.'
"Training standards and matchday awareness will be a key focus for us.
"Jack's a good bowler and a very handy middle-order bat so he'll offer plenty to the club.
"Having someone I know come with me makes it that little bit easier.
"I'm very thankful to Dan Dixon and Baranduda for their tutelage over the last couple of years and giving me the confidence and belief that I can take the next step in my coaching."
