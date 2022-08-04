North Albury has just appointed Tim Broomhead as coach for the next three years.
The 28-year-old joined the Hoppers this season after winning the best and fairest at Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League club Seaford.
Prior to that, he spent eight years on Collingwood's list, playing 37 AFL games.
"I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to coach the North Albury Football Netball Club," he said.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club this year, getting to know the players, members, and sponsors.
"Taking on the role of senior coach was something I've been thinking about for a few years and can't wait to start in the role."
North Albury president Tony Burns was delighted to land the high-profile signing of Broomhead with the Hoppers keen use his AFL contacts to land further signings and start climbing the ladder.
"Signing somebody the calibre of Tim to a three-year deal - it's fantastic news for our club," Burns said.
"Tim has been travelling from Melbourne but is going to relocate to the Border with his family well before Christmas and in time to take pre-season.
"It just shows the supporters and the committee that Tim is prepared to commit by relocating and is hell-bent on improving the club.
"Obviously Tim has been at our club this year and has first-hand knowledge of what is required to improve, compared to getting an outside coach and starting from scratch.
"Tim has got some mates in Melbourne that are involved in high-performance roles in AFL clubs and is keen to utilise their knowledge in regards to pre-season training.
"Apart from his obvious ability to be able to play, Tim also has a huge network of contacts.
"We are fully aware we need recruits to improve and with Tim locked in as coach and feel we are now in a lot stronger position to lure the players necessary to make inroads up the ladder.
"Personally I've got a big smile on my face and I think the players and the supporters will be the same."
