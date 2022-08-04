Q: While most pundits predict an Osborne and Holbrook grand final, who is next in the Hume league pecking order?
A: It's fair to say little separates Brock-Burrum, Howlong, Jindera and the Giants and all could reach a preliminary final without surprising.
Advertisement
Q: What's at stake in this week's match of the round between Jindera and Howlong?
A: With the top-six already settled, not much. The only thing that can really change is who meets who in the opening week of the finals series.
Q: Who starts favourites on the weekend between the Bulldogs and the Spiders?
A: With the wet weather predicted the conditions could favour the bigger bodied Spiders away from home.
Q: Who's the Spiders' most important player?
A: It's hard to go past Hamish Clark. Clark missed against Holbrook in round 14 when the Spiders dished up one of their worst performances of the season without their midfield star.
Q: Can Josh Lloyd have an impact for the Bulldogs in finals after kicking six goals last weekend in his first senior match for almost three years?
A: While it's hard to see Lloyd winning a final off his own boot, the opposition will still have to put a good defender on the talented big man which could allow a team-mate to get off the leash.
ROUND 16 - Saturday, August 6
Holbrook v Lockhart
Osborne v RWW Giants
Henty v Culcairn
Brock-Burrum v CDHBU
Jindera v Howlong
Bill. Crows v Magpies
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
This shapes as an old-fashioned slog with the predicted wet weather and it could come down to whoever wants it most. Don't be surprised if both sides rest some sore bodies with not much at stake in the countdown to finals.
Prediction: Howlong by nine points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.