The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five burning questions, Hume league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Clark has enjoyed another solid season for the Spiders.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS

Q: While most pundits predict an Osborne and Holbrook grand final, who is next in the Hume league pecking order?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.