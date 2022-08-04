What's the best part of playing for Osborne apart from winning flags - the reunions.
The league powerhouse is set to celebrate their 1992 and 2012 flag triumphs this weekend when they host Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Neil Pleming led the Tigers to the holy grail in 1992 after downing league newcomer Culcairn by 30-points who were coached by Neville Hensel.
While Daniel McAlister was at the helm in 2012 when the Tigers rebounded from a second semi-final loss against Henty to win the decider by 31-points.
Fast forward a decade and Rory Muggivan, Marty Bahr and Jamie Parr who is sidelined for the season with an injured knee are the only three players remaining from the 2012 flag.
Connor Galvin also made his senior debut that season under McAlister but played thirds during the finals series.
Muggivan returned to Osborne this season for the first time since 2015.
The journeyman has also had stints at Aberfeldie, Williamstown, Lavington, North Albury, CDHBU.
He most recently played for Thurgoona where he was part of the 2019 flag under coach Brett Doswell.
Muggivan initially joined Osborne in 2011 when McAlister was first appointed and is the nephew of the premiership coach.
He missed the Tigers' second semi-final loss after playing for Williamstown reserves in the preliminary final on permit.
The classy defender resided in Melbourne at the time and travelled to Osborne with star recruit Trent Perczyk.
Muggivan's inclusion in the grand final side proved decisive after he claimed the Des Kennedy medal.
"It was a bit a different for me because I only played 12 games and the rest with Williamstown," Muggivan recalled.
"But the side had some experienced campaigners in Hayden Gleeson and Anthony Armstrong who were shooting for their eighth flag.
"Then there were the emerging stars in the O'Connell boys and Jim Creasy.
"Henty beat us twice during the year and it was a bit of an upset I guess.
"I was travelling from Melbourne but as soon as I arrived at Osborne, I couldn't get enough of the place.
"I was pretty lucky to win the Des Kennedy medal that year after Trent Perczyk kicked six goals.
"He even had a shot after the siren to try and get seven and the medal even though we were five goals up which I like reminding him about whenever I see him.
"But I'm looking forward to the reunion and catching up with the boys.
"I've been talking to Daniel (McAlister) and he is like a peacock strutting around with its feathers out already in anticipation of being in the spotlight again."
Osborne is a raging favourite to win another flag this season with the club undefeated and on 31-match winning streak under coach Joel Mackie.
Muggivan said this year's side was built on youth and in stark contrast to 2012 with a lot of the Tigers in the twilight of their glittering careers.
"I was talking to Jamie (Parr) and 'Shagger' (Bahr) at the start of the year about the side and the core of the group and below 25," he said.
"Blokes like Connor Galvin and Izaac McDonnell and a stack of other kids who have all come through the junior ranks.
"So they have already played a lot together and have topped it up with a few mates from school like Ryan Collins who come across from Lockhart.
"Then you have got Joel coaching who has got the experience of playing for one of the most successful club's in country football history.
"It's a lethal mix."
Muggivan has spent the past two weeks reserves but hopes to be back fit and firing in the seniors before finals.
"I played the first-half of the season in the seniors and then threw my back out at work," he said.
"I missed more than a month and have come back through the reserves.
"It's obviously a hard side to get back into with all the young blokes ticking off all the right boxes.
"I'm just happy to be around the club and that was the motivation to return this year.
"I wanted to be at the club for the 10-year reunion and I just love being back at the club, it's such a vibrant place to be part of."
