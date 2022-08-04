The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Rory Muggivan and Osborne team-mates gearing up for 10-year premiership reunion

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREMIERS: Osborne is planning a big weekend to celebrate its 1992 and 2012 flag triumphs with Daniel McAlister at the helm in 2012.

What's the best part of playing for Osborne apart from winning flags - the reunions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.