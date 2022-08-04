Mother avoids jail after throwing son over couch and breaking his arm

A young mother who threw her son over a couch three times, breaking his arm in four places, has avoided jail and conviction over the incident.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday heard the mother, who was 19 at the time, was struggling with her children in the lead-up to the offence and was in an unhealthy relationship.
She took the victim, who was 23 months old, to Wodonga hospital on Christmas Day after family members flagged concerns about his injuries.
An X-ray detected multiple broken bones and eventually led to the woman being charged by police.
The court heard the mother had herself been subjected to abuse while growing up and child protection services were involved.
Services were also involved in her children's lives, but magistrate Ian Watkins said in both cases the support was "less than adequate".
The mother had contested the allegations, but was found guilty of a charge of recklessly causing serious injury by Mr Watkins after hearing evidence.
The court heard the woman, who had fallen pregnant at 17, was of low to average intelligence and had been exposed to verbal, physical and emotional abuse.
The court previously heard the woman was working and trying to better herself.
"In my view, incarceration would disturb the rehabilitation you have already embarked on and inflict further trauma on your children, needlessly so," Mr Watkins said.
"It's significant you've got a job and you continue to be a significant figure in your children's lives.
"You should continue to play a significant role in these children's lives."
Police said a prison term was within range for the offence, but such a penalty wasn't sought in the case.
Mr Watkins said 33 per cent of women, and 40 per cent of all people, sentenced on the same charge in the magistrates court received custodial penalties.
He accepted the mother was genuinely remorseful despite pleading not guilty.
Her lawyer Anna Dixon asked a conviction not be imposed, noting the impact it would have on her "economic and social wellbeing".
"An offence of this nature does carry extraordinary stigma," she said, adding the charge would show up during every police check.
Mr Watkins agreed not to impose a conviction.
The mother must undertake a corrections order for one year.
She must undergo supervision, assessment and treatment for mental health issues, and offender behaviour change programs as directed.
