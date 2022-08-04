The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mum avoids jail in Wodonga court after breaking son's arm by throwing him

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 4 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother avoids jail after throwing son over couch and breaking his arm

A young mother who threw her son over a couch three times, breaking his arm in four places, has avoided jail and conviction over the incident.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.