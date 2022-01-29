sport, local-sport,

Corowa's hopes of making finals have been boosted by the arrival of England under-19 international Arthur Godsal. The bowling all-rounder, from London, touched down in Australia just five days ago after his visa was finally granted by officials. Godsal, 24, played with Ollie Pope and Tom Banton on a tour of India, having caught the attention of England selectors during a spell at the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy in Adelaide. He spent several years at Middlesex, where he secured a rookie contract, and has extensive experience playing Minor Counties cricket. "It's massive for us," Corowa coach Jarryd Hatton said. "We're not out of the competition whatsoever, we're a game-and-a-half out of the six and it's very tight. "We know what we need to get better at; if we make 30-40 runs extra, we win 80 percent of our games. "We're a very young side and a little inexperienced up the top but hopefully Arthur can come in through the middle at four or five and really stiffen up that batting line-up. "The buzz an overseas player generates is huge and at training, some of the young fellas were a bit in awe of how good he is. "Whatever happens with his cricket, he's already ticking the boxes as a good fella and we believe that's more important than anything. "He brings that positive vibe and people want to be around him. "Arthur being here is going to be huge for us and the league." ALSO IN SPORT: Godsal bowls fast and can swing the ball away, with Belvoir the first side to experience his skill set at Kelly Park this afternoon. It's been a whirlwind week but he's already feeling at home in Corowa colours. "It feels surreal," Godsal said. "I didn't expect to come and then suddenly, within three days, I had to prepare myself to fly to the other side of the world. "It's amazing to be here and it'll serve as great preparation for the English summer. "I'm hoping I can help Corowa get into the top six and win the flag." Godsal, a good friend of St Patrick's bowler Luke Evans, was asked about the possibility of playing in CAW after initial contact by former Corowa and Hampshire player Ben Mitchell. "We put in for Arthur's visa before Christmas, expecting he'd be here maybe just before Chrissy or early in the new year," Hatton explained. "We were pretty keen to get him over but were willing to take it on the chin if he didn't come for the last half of the season, in the hope we'd get him next season but fortunately, it all happened really quickly and he arrived Monday night. "Arthur was really keen straight away. "He toured India with the England U19s so he's a very highly accredited cricketer and he's played with a lot of good players. "He's played a lot of 2nd XI cricket and he's pretty keen to get contracted again. "Our plan with Arthur is to make him as welcome as possible so he really enjoys his two months here and then get him back for next season. "Being here now allows him to build some networks and relationships. "He'll work a few shifts a week at the Balldale Hotel and we'll try to really involve him in the community and get him networking. "Fingers crossed, if he comes back, that he can hit the ground running and can feel relatively comfortable and at home. "In the end, the timing's worked out well. "He's got to play six games to qualify for finals, this week against Belvoir will be his debut and fingers crossed he can string six together and we can make a late charge into the six." Elsewhere today, there's an intriguing clash between St Patrick's - buoyed by last week's win over North Albury - and second-placed Albury at Xavier while East Albury and Lavington, fifth and fourth respectively, clash at Alexandra Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/144809f5-ca29-44a2-b717-2ae1957eef74.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg