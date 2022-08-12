The Border Mail
Lockhart names Tom Keogh as coach of the Hume League club

By Matt Malone
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:52am
Tom Keogh (left) been a stalwart with the Goannas, but will now coach Lockhart in the Hume League. Picture: THE DAILY ADVERTISER

HUME League club Lockhart have secured Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes stalwart Tom Keogh as coach for next season.

