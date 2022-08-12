Member for Albury Justin Clancy is encouraging residents to have their say on the effectiveness of the NSW Mental Health Line.
The 1800 011 511 NSW Mental Health Line is a free phone service which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering specialist advice, support and referral to specialist mental health services in the state.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said mental health was a huge community issue yet the processes for finding help could be complex.
"When I meet with community representatives to discuss mental health needs it is their lived experience stories that are most powerful," he said.
"They help us tighten our focus on where processes can be improved.
"I encourage anyone with lived experience of mental health and in particular experience of the Mental Health Line to make a contribution."
To provide feedback on the Mental Health Line, visit: www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/nsw-mhl-consultation
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
