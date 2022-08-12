Border man used loaded shotgun to rob Benalla petrol station

A young Border man who held up a service station with a loaded shotgun during a crime spree later swam across the Murray River to avoid arrest.
Tyson Michael Smith-Anderson, who lived in both Howlong and Barnawartha during his offending, has pleaded guilty to armed robbery, gun possession, dangerous driving and other offences in the County Court over a string of incidents last December and in January.
The then 18-year-old was with three women when he targeted the Bridge Street East property about 7am.
He had driven his unregistered silver Ford to the business, with the female worker immediately pressing a duress alarm after seeing him walk up holding the gun.
He demanded cigarettes, which the employee placed into bags Smith-Anderson and an unknown female were carrying.
The female also demanded cash, which Smith-Anderson took, as a third person yelled out "we gotta go, lets go".
The victim wrote down the car's plates as the group sped off towards Glenrowan with the money and cigarettes, worth about $950.
Despite what occurred, Smith-Anderson was involved in a fuel theft at the Wangaratta APCO a short time later before speeding at 150km/h on the Hume Highway.
He committed another fuel theft at Wangaratta on January 12 and drove at 168km/h on the Hume Highway on January 15.
He was seen at Albury's Kremur Street boat ramp on January 18, but swam across the river into Victoria and avoided arrest, with the shotgun found in the boot of his car.
He stole another car from Pronto Concrete on the Lincoln Causeway and rammed a gate, stole fuel, fled police on January 28, and was arrested at a Silverwood Grove home in Wangaratta on February 1.
Smith-Anderson told police the gun had been loaded, but the safety on.
He has remained in custody since his arrest.
Smith-Anderson will return to court on September 1.
