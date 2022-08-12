The Border Mail
Border man used loaded shotgun to rob Benalla petrol station

By Local News
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
Tyson Smith-Anderson

A young Border man who held up a service station with a loaded shotgun during a crime spree later swam across the Murray River to avoid arrest.

