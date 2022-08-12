GETTING NSW backing for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital will be a priority for Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy if he becomes premier in November.
Having seen his promise of $300 million for a new medical hub not matched by the Victorian or NSW governments, Mr Guy said, if elected, he would seek to meet NSW Premier and fellow Liberal Dominic Perrottet to have movement before that state has a poll in March.
"They'd have three months before they went into caretaker (mode), I'd be very keen to meet very quickly with my NSW counterpart to resolve any issues," Mr Guy said.
"We will meet very quickly, I won't be belligerent we'll go to Sydney.....I'm not going to worry about where meetings are.
"We will make sure that there is a case put forward for the Border and if there is a Liberal government after that election or a Labor government after that election we'll do it again until we get an outcome because we want a hospital up here to be built."
Mr Guy thinks the federal government would help fund a hospital if the "Victorian government came to a sensible agreement with NSW".
The Liberal leader has spent the past two days in the North East with colleague Benambra MP Bill Tilley.
Mr Guy said "we'll co-operate with anyone" in "contrast to the government who took the Ombudsman to court to try and hinder their investigations, who have actually told their own MPs not to co-operate with Victoria Police".
He said that it was "foolish" to dismiss him becoming premier.
"Anthony Albanese was written off in the first week of the (election) campaign and then he won it, so I think people (should) be very careful making election predictions," Mr Guy said.
His trip also included talking to farmers, businesses and probationary drivers.
Mr Guy said Mr Tilley was developing a policy to have more harmony between Victoria and NSW on P-plate issues and he expected to make an announcement before the election committing to greater synchronicity in rules for such drivers.
Mr Guy also said a Coalition government would look at providing compensation to those hit by the New Year's Eve 2020 COVID-19 border shutdown.
He said an Ombudsman's probe recommended that action and an apology and Premier Daniel Andrews had been "obscenely arrogant" by doing neither of those things.
Asked how he would compensate those affected and whether it would be capped, Mr Guy was uncertain.
"It would be hard, I think we'd have to get some advice as to exactly how many people, how many businesses it would affect," he said.
"I think we would need some quite substantial advice on that but it must happen in my view.
"It should happen because it was committed to, it was promised (by the Labor government)."
