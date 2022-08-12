The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy emerges in Wodonga after facing pressure over donor scandal

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Facing questions: Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy is joined by Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley at a media conference on Wodonga's Lincoln Causeway on Friday.

GETTING NSW backing for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital will be a priority for Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy if he becomes premier in November.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.