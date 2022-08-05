The Border Mail
Home/News/Health
Watch

Japanese Encephalitis study asks residents for blood to test virus prevalence

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Monday, the Ovens Murray Public Health Unit is asking residents who are already getting blood tests to allow pathologists to take an extra vial of blood to help understand the prevalence of Japanese Encephalitis Virus is across the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.