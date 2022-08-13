Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says magic man Abraham Ankers is back to his best after kicking five goals against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Ankers told The Border Mail last month he was disappointed with his season, but Reid is delighted with his fightback.
"Abe's last month is back to what we saw last year, forward of the footy he was really special," he enthused.
"He did a few things that probably only a handful of blokes in the comp can do."
The prospect of an in-form Ankers, with the big grounds hopefully drying out by finals time, is worth extra spectators.
The little wizard received strong support from Daniel Sharrock (three goals), Brad Melville, Liam McVeigh and Mark Anderson, while Jessie Smith also booted three majors.
Nathan Clarke kicked a double for the visitors, while Max Beattie, Cooper Daly, Max Glass and Jarrod Hodgkin featured.
Raiders are now away to Myrtleford, while the Pies are likewise to Lavington.
