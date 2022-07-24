Wangaratta's Top End talent Abraham Ankers roared back towards his best, while relatively unknown speedster Pat Warner delivered a breakout game in a tough win over Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Benalla product Warner kicked three goals, while Ankers racked up 29 touches, kicked a major and set up others as the Pies posted a 14.16 (100) to 9.12 (66) win, ending a 12-match losing streak at Albury Sportsground, with the previous win in 2008.
"It's bloody hard to win here, it's a different ground to what we play on, it's a lot smaller, so in terms of the way to set up and the way you train, it's always harder to come to smaller grounds," sidelined Pies' coach Ben Reid (groin) explained.
Alice Springs-based midfield dynamo Ankers had a spectacular debut season in 2021, finishing fourth in the Morris Medal, just three votes behind winning team-mate Callum Moore, but he hasn't hit the same heights this year.
However, he set the tone after only 30 seconds, swooping on an Albury error and nailing a pass to Moore for a goal.
And Warner was playing reserves a fortnight ago and Reid admitted after the game, he only just made the senior team last week.
"I'm really, really happy with him, three or four weeks ago he went away from what he was doing earlier in the year, like his pressure, tackling, using the footy and using his speed, sometimes I don't think he knows how quick he is and he gives us a point of difference," Reid admitted.
It was a unique game, mixing free-wheeling football and finals intensity, with defence and pressure dominating the second and third quarters.
Albury will rue defensive errors which gifted goals, like the early one to Moore.
"They were probably cleaner than us and credit to them, we were a little bit fumbly and it's not the standards we set for ourselves," co-coach Luke Daly declared.
"In the third quarter we had lots of opportunities, where we just couldn't execute."
It was a tough contest, with Tiger Alex Jones dazed in a massive collision with Daniel Sharrock in the final quarter.
The Pies had a host of contributors, including power-packed duo Matt Kelly and Daine Porter, while Moore and Michael Newton also kicked three.
Albury's Jacob Conlan booted four, with Daniel Cross, Riley Bice and Anthony Miles also superb.
