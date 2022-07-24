The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta too clinical for Albury with 34-point victory

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MID-AIR ARTISTRY: Brad Melville kicked this goal in his return to Wangaratta colours, 12 months after he injured his knee. Picture: ASH SMITH

Wangaratta's Top End talent Abraham Ankers roared back towards his best, while relatively unknown speedster Pat Warner delivered a breakout game in a tough win over Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.