Wangaratta will look to snap one of the league's longest droughts at Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Even though the Pies re-emerged as a force in 2017, they haven't beaten the Tigers at Albury Sportsground since 2008.
"We might mention it, it has been a long time but, at the same time, they've been a bloody good team for the last 13 years," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid offered.
'It's not easy to win there, we're really looking forward to it and they'll be chomping at the bit to play us again after round one."
Only two players from the Pies' star-studded team have won at Albury.
Daine Porter has twice, in 2005 and 2008, while Matt Kelly played alongside his fellow midfielder in '05.
Albury re-emerged as a force in 2009, contesting the next 10 grand finals straight and winning seven, so there's a number of clubs, including North Albury and Corowa-Rutherglen, which have failed to topple the Tigers at any ground.
However, that pair hasn't played finals for a number of years, so Wangaratta's inability to win away when it's shared the superpower status with the Tigers in recent times, makes it more of a remarkable hoodoo.
"I have played in a winning game there, but it was against Wodonga Raiders in a final," ruck Zac Leitch quipped.
However, despite Albury's imposing record, it will certainly start underdogs against the Pies.
For one of the few times in Albury's long dominance, the club was humbled by Wangaratta in the season-opening round.
The Pies destroyed the visitors with a 7.7 to 0.1 first quarter, eventually winning by 54 points.
It was Albury's second biggest loss in a decade.
