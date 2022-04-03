sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta produced a first quarter to rival any seen in the modern era to hammer powerhouse Albury on Saturday night in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pies kicked 7.7 to a behind and the match was effectively over after only 11 minutes as the home side pushed the lead beyond four goals, cruising to a 16.16 (112) to 8.10 (58) win. The Tigers have won seven of the past 11 premierships, but the 54-point loss is their second biggest in the last decade, only falling short of Lavington's frenetic pressure-packed 71-point drubbing in round two, 2019. "The boys were on, we came with a plan and in the first quarter, the boys certainly executed it," elated first-year coach Ben Reid suggested. It could easily have been a 10-goal margin at quarter-time with only a handful of games in the past 20 years potentially rivalling that first quarter demolition, including Albury's opening term in the 2009 grand final against Yarrawonga, which kick-started the club's resurgence, or the latter's lightning start with a howling wind against Myrtleford in the 2006 decider. The Pies' pressure in the first half, in particular, was something you rarely see at this level and it was hard to recall one Albury kick without fierce pressure as Wangaratta did an Albury on Albury. "We played pretty poorly and they played pretty well, that was the tale of the game," stunned Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly remarked. The Tigers will need to take any skerrick of positives out of the hiding, with the Pies only out-scoring them by nine goals to eight after quarter-time. However, the home team rammed on four goals in as many minutes early in the final term to give the impression it could do what it wanted, whenever it hit the switch, which is another Albury trait since 2009. The Pies produced enough highlights in the first half for an entire season, but one moment stood out. Morris medallist and former AFL big man Callum Moore charged in and picked up the ball on the ground in his right hand like it was a piece of rubbish before throwing it on his non-preferred boot from around 25m. "I actually don't rate my left foot, I was actually pretty surprised and pretty happy I kicked a goal on my left foot because I think that's the first one I've ever kicked," he explained. Coach Reid finished with five goals, while fellow power forward Michael Newton landed two in a sizzling start to the first term, while boom on-baller Joe Richards and debutant Paddy Warner (ex-Benalla) landed doubles. The Pies simply didn't have a bad player with Jackson Clarke excelling in his return to the club, while Richards was also dynamic. Amid a host of positives was the form of defender Dylan Van Berlo, who took a series of trademark intercept grabs after battling injuries at various times over recent years. The Pies will now host Wangaratta Rovers. Riley Bice was terrific for the Tigers, while utility Shaun Daly also played well, kicking two goals in yet another wholehearted performance. ALSO IN SPORT: The Tigers host Wodonga, which is expected to improve again on the back of two star signings, on Saturday.

