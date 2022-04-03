sport, local-sport,

Osborne's first home game since July brought seven wins from eight games on the netball court. Having been locked out of the border bubble towards the end of last season, the Tigers were thrilled to be back in familiar surroundings. "It was a brilliant day, good to hook back into the season and get a few wins on the board," Osborne coach Sally Hunter said. "The vibe of being back at home was great." Osborne beat Holbrook 60-19 in the A-grade, with Caren Hugo shooting 40 goals and Lucy Bennett chipping in with 20. "We kept Holbrook pretty low-scoring in each quarter so our defensive efforts across the board were great," Hunter said. ALSO IN SPORT: "We were playing without two of our core players but Grace Kennedy, who's just come out of the under-17s, debuted and played goal keeper all game. "She certainly didn't look like she was a junior netballer coming into seniors. "She sat there comfortably, put a lot of pressure on and turned over a lot of ball for us. "Abbey O'Connell was really strong as well. "She played wing-attack all day, she had some really nice long feeds into our shooters and set them up well but, as per usual, her defensive efforts were also brilliant." Jindera started their campaign with a 66-33 win at home to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, while Culcairn beat Murray Magpies 45-38 in Georgie Haines' first game as coach of the Lions. There was a 60-goal win for Billabong Crows away to Brock-Burrum and Lockhart got the better of Howlong, coming away 47-39 winners.

