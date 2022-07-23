The Border has a new national boxing champion after just eight months of fighting competitively in the ring.
Wiradjuri man Darcy 'Buddy Oldman' Brown, who took up the sport at 50 years of age to raise awareness for causes close to his heart, won the biggest fight of his short career on Friday night when he was crowned the 2022 Masters Boxing Australia Golden Gloves champion for the 50 to 55 years, 75.1 to 81-kilogram division on the Gold Coast.
Mr Brown was blown away by the amount of support he received before and after the bout.
"This title is for everyone I fight for. Inclusion matters to me," he said.
"I am extremely humbled and truly privileged to have the support of everyone following my journey, raising awareness for what matters.
"This title is for everyone out there who is doing it tough with mental health, with ADHD and autism.
"Keep fighting the good fight."
Mr Brown recently launched a new social media campaign "Check ya Mirror, Check ya Mate" which is aimed at ending the stigma around mental health.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
