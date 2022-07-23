One of the Border's biggest cancer fundraisers is ready to return in style after two years without the main event.
Border Relay for Life was officially launched on Saturday in Albury and Wodonga as it looks to regain momentum after COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021.
The Cancer Council event is traditionally staged over 24 hours, but organisers have opted to trial a 12-hour format as the community slowly makes its way back to larger gatherings.
Border Relay for Life committee chairman Peter Whitmarsh is excited to see plenty of support already flowing in ahead of the event at Wodonga's Birallee Park on October 22.
"It's been three years since we've been at it, so it's great to be back out in the community," he said.
"All of our sponsors stuck with this, even through COVID, they put the hand up, so we continued with our major raffles and they continued to be very fruitful.
"It's a reflection on the committee who all work very hard.
"The community has had its fair share of cancer issues and we've got a fantastic cancer centre in town and you don't really appreciate it until you actually need it.
"My family has had that experience and they're all such beautiful people there.
"There's a lot of fundraising that goes on in town, but people continue to support us which is fantastic."
Mr Whitmarsh said there had been early interest shown, but he expected most people wouldn't sign up until closer to October.
"Our teams are starting to register. They're not big numbers at the moment, but it's good to see the teams are coming out," he said.
"Nobody has said no and we've had new people come on board, so it's been great."
Mon Taylor has been part of the organising committee for five years after a long-term involvement with Relay for Life as a participant.
"I'd walked it a lot over the years and I just really wanted to give back to the community," she said.
"I've been on the Border since 2005 and I've never been to an event where I've seen such connection and passion.
"It's such an emotional journey for so many people, but to be able to contribute and to contribute locally is amazing. Money is going towards the patient car and into the cancer centre here and people feel free to tell their stories.
"There's so many people who have lost loved ones, and, even in the community right now, to have lost Sharon Jacka, who was behind Team Jacka and their (fundraising) record hasn't been broken yet."
Those keen to register are asked to visit relayforlife.org.au and search for Border 2022.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
