A North Albury offender with a history of violence has copped jail over her attack on a 19-year-old woman with a metal bar.
But Tanya Lorraine Kellett got to walk free from Albury Local Court this week when a magistrate decided she could serve the spell in the community.
The nine-month intensive corrections order slapped on Kellett bans her from leaving North Albury for a large part of the day.
This will apply for the first two months of the order, which was imposed on charges of being armed with the intention of committing an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others.
The court heard Kellett, 31, carried out her March 8 attack on the victim, now 20, in the wake of ongoing bad blood connected to a young friend's boyfriend.
At first she denied using the bar, claiming she had only punched the victim several times near the McDonald's restaurant on Wagga Road, Lavington.
CCTV security footage taken from a nearby pet supplies business, however, showed Kellett approaching with a bar or baton.
She punched the teenager and then pulled the bar from her jumper and struck her three times.
Kellett, of Matra Place, committed the crime in cohorts with a 16-year-old girl, who was in a relationship with a man who once went out with the victim.
The victim and a friend were sitting in the McDonald's outdoor dining area around 8pm as Kellett, the girl, the girl's boyfriend and another man stood around a vehicle in the car park.
The girl approached the woman and began yelling at her, so she backed away.
She pushed her, the victim pushed back and she pushed again.
They walked away and called police, but while waiting a car with Kellett and the three others arrived.
The girl pushed her to the ground, kicking her leg, then Kellett attacked.
Kellett will be referred to Albury Community Health for alcohol and drug counselling.
She must also take part in behavioural change work focusing on "managing impulsivity, stress and anger and cravings".
