Ongoing bad blood over a young friend's boyfriend ultimately resulted in a North Albury woman unleashing an assault with a metal bar in Lavington.
Tanya Lorraine Kellett initially admitted to police she had punched the victim several times near the Wagga Road McDonald's.
But she denied using a bar.
That lie was exposed when police examined CCTV footage taken from a nearby pet supplies store, Albury Local Court heard on Monday.
The footage captured Kellett approaching the victim with what appeared to be a bar or baton, before punching her and using the weapon.
Kellett assaulted the woman in cohorts with a 16-year-old girl, who has already been sentenced before the Albury Children's Court though the outcome was not detailed.
The unemployed Kellett pleaded guilty to being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company with others.
Kellett, 31, of Matra Place, appeared relaxed during Monday's proceedings, frequently smiling and slouching back in the defendant's chair behind the bar table.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison asked that sentencing be adjourned to July 27.
The victim, now 20, was once in a relationship with a man who had since begun seeing the teenage girl, police said.
The victim and a friend were sitting in the restaurant's outdoor dining area on March 8 about 8pm.
At the same time, Kellett, the girl, the girl's boyfriend and another man were standing around a vehicle in the car park.
The girl approached the woman and began yelling at her, so she backed away.
She pushed her, the victim pushed back and she pushed again.
The victim and her friend walked away a short distance, and soon after called police.
It was while waiting for police that the car with Kellett and the three others arrived.
The girl yelled "do you wanna have a go?", pushing the woman to the ground and kicking her leg.
Kellett then pulled the metal bar from her jumper and struck the victim three times.
