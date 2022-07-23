The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Albury's Chief Inspector Scott Russell wants victims of Domestic Violence to come forward and speak to police

SE
By Sophie Else
July 23 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELIVERING RESULTS: Chief Inspector Scott Russell, pictured when still an inspector, says police across the Murray River district are putting an even greater effort into tackling the scourge of domestic violence. Picture: MARK JESSER

People who inflict domestic violence will have nowhere to hide from a specialist unit that plans to start fast, and continue that way, from Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.