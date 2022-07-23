People who inflict domestic violence will have nowhere to hide from a specialist unit that plans to start fast, and continue that way, from Monday.
Police will supplement the existing domestic violence response across the Murray River district through specifically targeting known perpetrators. The group, supported by Murray River Police District's crime prevention unit and a dedicated intelligence officer, has the goal of bringing these offenders before the courts.
Chief Inspector Scott Russell, who is based in Albury and works in youth and crime prevention, said the team would have a significant impact on domestic violence across the district.
He said victims at serious threat would be supported and linked to appropriate support services to improve their safety.
"Domestic violence is a large volume of our daily work," Chief Inspector Russell said. "You can't hide forever; we will use the resources we have to identify where you are and come knocking for you. That's the purpose of this team to support victims and arrest offenders, this is not a short-term measure; it will be a permanent unit.
"By arresting these wanted offenders, we are supporting the victims."
The team aims to do that by ensuring all apprehended domestic violence order conditions are appropriate.
This will include looking at offenders' compliance with bail conditions and apprehended violence orders.
Border experts previously have pointed out the highly complex nature of domestic violence, one that requires a united, streamlined approach between agencies in the North East and southern Riverina.
Chief Inspector Russell said the unit would work hard on dealing with outstanding perpetrators, especially those wanted offenders.
"The team is motivated, the planning has been done, and they're going to hit the ground running on Monday," he said.
The Domestic Violence Action team will work cross-border and meet their Victoria Police counterparts regularly.
"The team will not only concentrate on NSW, but if those offenders are interstate, they will liaise with our cross-border colleagues in the family violence units within Victoria Police," Chief Inspector Russell said.
"And we will work together to arrest those offenders and bring them to justice by extraditing them to NSW to face court.
"To the perpetrators, we will come and get you."
If you or someone you know is in need of help phone the Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299.
